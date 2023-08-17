MP CM transfers Rs 207 cr into accounts of 4.60L students to buy bicycles, lays foundation stone of state's largest 'CM Rise' school

Bhopal, Aug 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday transferred online a sum of Rs 207 crore into the bank accounts of 4.60 lakh schoolchildren in the state to buy bicycles as part of a government scheme.

He also laid the foundation stone of the state's largest 'CM Rise' school in Bhopal and asserted that his government would make all efforts to ensure children have a bright future.

"Children, your 'mama' (a term of endearment used widely for the CM) will take all efforts to make sure you face no problem in pursuing your education and achieving your dreams. The bright future of schoolchildren will ensure the state's bright future. This is my mission," Chouhan said.

As part of a government scheme, the state school education department provides Rs 4,500 to each student to buy bicycles. As per the state government, more than 73 lakh students have benefitted from the scheme.

He also laid the foundation stone of the 'CM Rise Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School' at Barkheda area in Bhopal, which officials said would come up at a cost of Rs 81.12 crore and will be the largest of its kind in MP.

The state government plans to build 9,200 'CM Rise' schools to provide world-class educational facilities, officials said. PTI LAL BNM BNM