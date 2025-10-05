MP CM visits Kaziranga in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday visited the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, famed for its one-horned rhinoceros.

Yadav, accompanied by his wife and officials, took a jeep safari in the central range of the park.

"The CM witnessed the natural beauty and inquired about the conservation of wildlife in the park," an official said.

He also fed sugarcane to the elephants of the Forest Department in the park.

Yadav is scheduled to meet investors at a hotel in Guwahati later in the day. PTI DG DG SOM