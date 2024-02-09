MP CM welcomes decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao and Swaminathan

Bhopal, Feb 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday welcomed the announcement that former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and P V Narasimha Rao and agriculture scientist Dr M S Swaminathan will be conferred Bharat Ratna, and described it as a matter of happiness for the country.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision.

Yadav said under the leadership of PM Modi, it has been decided to remember the contribution of various personalities from different fields cutting across party lines and honour them with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh created a special image in the proletariat class through his style of working. As a fighter of democracy, he staunchly opposed the Emergency. He is known as a stalwart leader of farmers of Uttar Pradesh and his contribution to the agriculture sector will always be remembered, the CM said.

Calling former PM Narasimha Rao as an eminent scholar, Yadav said his political life was dedicated to the country as an MLA, MP, chief minister, Union minister and prime minister.

Although he was calm-natured, his work spoke volumes. His financial management played a key role in nation building, he said.

Talking about Dr Swaminathan, the MP chief minister said it was a moment of joy for the world of agriculture and a matter of pride for the scientific world.

His contribution in the field of green revolution made agriculture a profitable business and brought happiness in the lives of innumerable farmers, he said. PTI MAS NP