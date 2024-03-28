MP CM woos Yadav community in Guna for BJP candidate Scindia

Ashok Nagar, Mar 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the Congress never made a Yadav the CM of the state, while the BJP had given the top post to two members of the community.
He was speaking in Guna a day after the Congress announced the name of Yadvendra Singh Yadav as its candidate against Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Yadav is the opposition party's Guna district president.
The number of Yadav voters in Guna is estimated to be around two lakh, and, incidentally, Scindia had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to KP Yadav, who was contesting on a BJP ticket. Scindia switched over to the BJP in March 2020.
Yadvendra Yadav had joined the Congress from the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls last. He, however, failed to win from Ashok Nagar.
"The Congress did not make late Subhash Yadav MP chief minister while the BJP has made two Yadavs chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh (Babulal Gaur for 15 months in 2004 and the present CM)," Yadav said in a meeting of the community in Chanderi in Ashok Nagar, which is part to Guna parliamentary constituency.
Lok Sabha polls in MP will be held in four phases between April 19 and May 13. Voting in Guna will take place on May 7.