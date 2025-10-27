MP CM Yadav attends Chhath puja event; praises Biharis for candid speech, clean hearts

Indore, Oct 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday lauded the people of Bihar, saying they are known for their clean hearts and the ability to speak with forthrightness, as he attended a Chhath puja event here.

Yadav's praise for the Biharis came at a time when poll fever has gripped the northern state.

The Chief Minister attended a Chhath puja event organised by the Purvottar Sanskritik Sansthan Madhya Pradesh, a local organisation, and offered prayers to the setting sun while leading devotees in chanting hymns praising Goddess Chhathi Maiya.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav referred to the legacies of Raja Bhoj and Emperor Ashoka, noting the ancient ties between Bihar and the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh.

"People of Bihar are clean-hearted and speak frankly to your face. Their speech carries sweetness, energy and joy," Yadav said.

They have also bravely faced the invasions from the east, and always prayed for the prosperity of the whole country, he added.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is transforming, and we are getting an opportunity to take pride in our culture," said the chief minister.