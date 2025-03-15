MP: CM Yadav celebrates Holi with saints, sages in Ujjain

Ujjain (MP), Mar 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Holi with saints and sages in Ujjain, including his junior in college s and Mahamandleshwar of Juna Akhara, Swami Shaileshanand Giri.

During the celebrations on Friday, Yadav's junior in student politics, Swami Shaileshanand, was seen applying "gulaal" to the chief minister and recalling old memories.

"Mohan Yadav was five to six years senior to me, and he was involved in the politics of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad from Madhav Science College, Ujjain," Swami Shaileshanand told PTI.

He said, "I was Shailesh Vyas at that time and was very junior to him (Yadav). At that time, there was a Congress government, and I was the student union leader. The ABVP was an organisation in its nascent stage, and Yadav, VD Sharma (current state BJP president), Naresh Sharma, Pradeep Pandey, Bhavar Singh Chaudhary and Anil Jain (MLA) worked day and night to establish the organisation." Swami Shaileshanand said the ABVP was struggling to establish itself in student politics, but Yadav's penance paid off, and the organisation emerged strong in the state.

"Mohan Yadav was like my elder brother and used to support me. Later, I became the spokesperson of NSUI and Youth Congress. In 2004, due to ideological differences, I lost interest and left politics, and took 'sanyas' and went to the Himalayas under the guidance of Mahayogi Pilot Babaji for meditation," he said.

He said it was a coincidence that Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri and other saints were in Ujjain, and the chief minister celebrated Holi with the saints without any protocol.

Swami Shaileshanand said that in the 'Holi Ke Rang, Santon Ke Sang' programme, Yadav assured the saints that land would be given to them to build ashrams in Ujjain on the lines of Haridwar.