MP CM Yadav compares Congress to Kans, claims party always opposed Sanatan culture

Bhopal/Indore, Nov 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday compared the Congress to Kans, Lord Krishna's evil uncle in mythology, and alleged that the party always opposed Sanatan culture.

Yadav, who was campaigning for the BJP in Satrana and Ladkui villages of Budhni assembly seat for the November 13 bypolls, said leaders of the Congress did not pray to Lord Ram or go to Ayodhya.

"Krishna Kanhaiya of Jamuna ji (of Mathura) is still left," Yadav said in an apparent reference to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

"We didn't see Kans. But see these Congress people. There is no difference between Kans and Congress. They are of the same line and emotions," he said.

He alleged that Congressmen always opposed good things and Sanatan culture.

"They (Congress) create rifts and divisions in the country. They make people fight each other," he said, claiming that not a year passed without a riot during the Congress rule.

The chief minister said, "There are no such riots in our regime. Our government takes everyone along. A small country like Pakistan used to intimidate us. Now we give a suitable reply by entering their territory." He also urged people to question the Congress about the work it did during its 55-year rule and claimed the opposition had nothing to do with development.

BJP has changed the face of the state and Budhni assembly seat in 20 years, Yadav said.

The chief minister, who was also in Indore during the day, expressed confidence that the BJP will form governments in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

"There is a BJP wave in the air. While campaigning, I could tell that the BJP will form governments in Jharkhand and Maharashtra for sure," he told reporters in Indore.

The bypolls will be held in the Budhni seat in Sehore district and Vijaypur in Sheopur district on November 13. The votes will be counted on November 23.

The elections in the Budhni assembly seat was necessitated due to the resignation of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was elected as MP from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat.

In Vijaypur, former Congress MLA Rawat joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year. He is currently the forest minister in the state BJP government and is contesting the by-election. PTI ADU HWP LAL ARU