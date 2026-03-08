MP CM Yadav condemns 'insult' to President Murmu, demands apology from WB CM Banerjee

Bhopal, Mar 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday strongly condemned the alleged violation of protocol in West Bengal on the issue of welcoming President Droupadi Murmu and demanded an apology from CM Mamata Banerjee.

A controversial situation arose during the visit of President Murmu to West Bengal when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government in the state did not follow the protocol, Yadav said in a statement.

When the President arrived in Bidhannagar near Siliguri on March 7 to address a gathering of tribals, neither the chief minister nor any other minister was present to welcome her, he said.

Yadav said that the behaviour of CM Banerjee during the visit of President Murmu to Bengal is totally condemnable.

"The position of the President, who holds the highest position in democracy, is above politics for all of us. At a time when the President is on a state visit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should have taken full care of the President's dignity," he said.

Terming it an example of a "despicable mentality", Yadav said that creating any situation that disrespects the position of the President of India in the world and hurts his or her dignity is unbecoming of a chief minister of any state.

"I condemn this in the strongest terms. It is sad that the President's visit is being dragged into local and party politics, making it a part of petty politics, which is an example of a despicable mentality.

"I hope that Mamata Banerjee will take this matter seriously and apologise immediately. The situation that has arisen is extremely shameful for the Bengal government," he added. PTI MAS MNK MNK