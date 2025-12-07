MP CM Yadav condoles deaths in Goa nightclub fire

Bhopal, Dec 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths of 25 people in the fire at a nightclub in Goa.

A massive fire erupted at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a popular party venue at Arpora village, 25 km from Panaji in North Goa, after midnight on Sunday, claiming 25 lives, including tourists and staff members, and leaving six persons injured.

Yadav, in an official statement, prayed for peace to the departed souls and a quick recovery of the injured, and extended deep condolences to the bereaved families. PTI LAL ARU