MP CM Yadav condoles demise of MLA Ramesh Mendola's father

Indore, Aug 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday offered condolences to BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola on the demise of his father in Indore.

The legislator's father, Chintamani Mendola (98), died of age-related problems on Sunday.

Yadav visited Mendola's house, paid floral tributes and consoled the bereaved family.

"Mendola's father, in his lifetime, played an outstanding role in the interest of labourers and retired government employees. I offer my humble tributes on his demise and pray to Lord Mahakal to grant him salvation," the chief minister said.