MP CM Yadav, Cong leaders Digvijaya, Kamal Nath condole demise of Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother

Gwalior, May 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia, the mother of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Madhavi Raje Scindia (70), from the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior in MP, died in the morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, a source said.

She had been on ventilator in her last few days, the source said, adding she was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.

People from the Gwalior-Chambal region mourned her demise and many took to social media to express grief.

Madhavi Raje Scindia, who hailed from Nepal's royal family, got married to former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in 1966.

She is survived by her son Jyotiraditya Scindia and daughter Chitrangada Raje Singh.

Her mortal remains will be brought to Gwalior on Thursday morning and will be kept at the Rani Mahal in the Jai Vilas Palace for people to pay their respects.

Her last rites will be performed at Amma Maharaj ki Chhatri in Gwalior on Thursday, sources said.

The last rites of late Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia and her son Madhav Rao Scindia also took place at the same place.

MP Chief Minister Yadav termed the demise of Madhavi Raje Scindia as an "irreparable loss".

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh said it was very painful news.

The former CM said they have family relations and conveyed his condolences to Jyotiraditya Scindia and other family members.

Senior Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath also termed her death as very unfortunate and painful. PTI COR MAS MVG GK