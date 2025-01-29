MP CM Yadav congratulates ISRO on successful 100th mission

Bhopal, Jan 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday congratulated the ISRO on its successful 100th mission, and said it will play an important role in strengthening the country's navigational capabilities.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday celebrated its 100th mission with the textbook launch of a navigation satellite that would aid in terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation and precision agriculture, among others, with a GSLV rocket injecting the payload in the desired orbit.

It is the space agency's maiden venture this year.

Lauding the ISRO's achievement, CM Yadav in a statement said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the scientists of ISRO and the countrymen on successfully launching the navigation satellite NVS-02 through GSLV-F15 rocket and completing the 100th mission." This mission will play an important role in strengthening the navigational capabilities of the country and providing navigation services in the private and defence sectors, said Yadav, who is currently on a visit to Japan.

The satellite is the second in the series of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) aimed to provide accurate position, velocity and timing to users in the Indian sub-continent as well as to regions about 1,500 km beyond the Indian land mass.

Its predecessor, NVS-01, the first of the second generation navigation satellites was launched on May 29, 2023.

The key applications of the NVs-02 satellite are terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation, precision agriculture, fleet management, location based services in mobile devices, orbit determination for satellites, Internet-of-Things (IoT) based applications and emergency and timing services, the ISRO said.