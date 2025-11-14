MP CM Yadav credits Bihar win to Modi, mocks Rahul over 'jungle safari'

Barwani /Indore, November 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stellar leadership for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping win in the Bihar Assembly polls and said the opposition camp stood wiped out.

Yadav made the remarks at an event in Barwani district on the eve of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

"Today the lotus has bloomed in Bihar. The NDA marched ahead and the opposition bloc was wiped out," he said.

The Chief Minister said tribal revolutionaries such as Birsa Munda, Khajya Nayak, Bhima Nayak and Tantya Bhil shook the foundations of British rule during the freedom struggle but the Congress, which ruled India for a long period after Independence, did not do anything for their legacy.

He said the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has included stories of tribal heroes in school and college curricula.

Yadav also accused the Congress of doing injustice to the national song 'Vande Mataram' and said the country's Partition happened because of the party.

"Since the Partition, whenever any crisis befalls India, its roots are found in Pakistan. The mindset of creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims is also a Congress legacy," he claimed.

Yadav, speaking to reporters in Indore said, "The Bihar Assembly poll results show the strength of Prime Minister Modi's leadership. After Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, the NDA has won again in Bihar. This is the wonder of Modi's leadership." The Chief Minister said he had sensed during the Bihar Assembly election campaign that the political atmosphere across the state was favourable for the NDA, which has now been reflected in the results.

As always, the Congress is scratching the pole like a frustrated cat after seeing the results, Yadav said.

“While the assembly elections were underway in Bihar, the Congress’ ‘prince’ (Rahul Gandhi) was vacationing in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress has no right to say anything about the (poll) outcome,” he said.

On November 9, Gandhi had visited Pachmarhi in MP to address a training camp of district Congress presidents and had also gone on a jungle safari that day.

“The band, the horseman and the wedding party were all ready, but the groom ran away. Why did he (Gandhi) leave the ongoing Bihar election and come to Madhya Pradesh,” asked Yadav. PTI COR HWP LAL NR BNM