MP CM Yadav criticises Mamata Banerjee's conduct during ED action

Bhopal, Jan 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her conduct during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) action in Kolkata.

A chief minister is expected to cooperate with central institutions such as the ED, Yadav told reporters here.

"We all take an oath to cooperate with constitutional institutions. But if a chief minister herself indulges in such a trivial act, it is not appropriate," the BJP leader said.

The ED on Thursday accused the West Bengal chief minister of entering the residence of I-PAC India head Pratik Jain during its raid in a money laundering case linked to alleged coal smuggling, and taking away key evidence including documents and electronic devices.

Banerjee on Friday alleged that the ED searches at the premises of the political consultancy firm were aimed at "stealing" the Trinamool Congress' internal strategy ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

"What I did yesterday, I did as the TMC chairperson. I have done nothing illegal," she said. PTI LAL KRK