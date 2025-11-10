MP CM Yadav expresses grief over loss of lives in Delhi car blast; security stepped up in state

Bhopal, Nov 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the explosion in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in the evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people.

Chief Minister Yadav expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones in the blast and prayed to Baba Mahakal for speedy recovery of the injured persons, an official said.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up across the state, including in major cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain, in view of the blast in the national capital, he said. PTI MAS RSY