MP CM Yadav gets all-women security team to mark Women's Day

Bhopal, Mar 8 (PTI) An all-women team provided security to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday to mark International Women's Day, an official said.

The official from the Chief Minister's Office said women officials were managing all arrangements for Yadav's cavalcade, including driving vehicles and security.

He said a woman police inspector is driving the chief minister's car, and an all-women security team is protecting him. All vehicles in the cavalcade were also being driven by women.

Under-secretary Shrilekha Shrotriya is the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of the chief minister for the day, he said.

Bindu Sunil and Sonia Parihar were press officers, an official said.