MP CM Yadav lists achievements of his 180-day-old government

Bhopal, Jun 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday listed signing of a tripartite agreement on implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking, removing bottlenecks in Parvati -Kali Sindh and Gandhi Sagar's Chambal project and approval for setting up of a Rs 60,000 crore ethane cracker unit in Sehore district among key achievements of his 6-month-old government.

"The inking of a tripartite agreement for implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking project between chief ministers of MP and UP and with central water resources ministry in the presence of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is a major achievement of the government," Yadav told reporters on the occasion of completion of his government's 180 days in office.

Yadav was elected as the leader of the BJP's legislature party on December 11 and took oath as chief minister two days later on December 13.

Under the river linking project, tenders worth more than Rs 17,000 crore have already been invited, he said.

Referring to the Parvati-Kali Sindh project, he said the Centre will give Rs 35,000 crore each to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for its execution, he said.

Similarly, he said efforts were made to remove bottlenecks in the Gandhi Sagar's Chambal dam project which was constructed in 1956.

Yadav informed that central PSU GAIL has requested the Madhya Pradesh government to provide necessary support for establishing India's largest ethane cracker unit, which is expected to require an investment of around Rs 60,000 crore, in the state.

The country's largest gas utility plans to set up a 1,500-kilo tonnes per annum (KTPA) ethane cracker project, along with a greenfield petrochemicals complex, in Ashta tehsil of Sehore district. Ethane is a key raw material used to produce plastics, anti-freeze, and detergents.

Under the proposed project, around 800 hectares of land shall be provided by the MP Industrial Development Corporation, for which the state government has already initiated the process, Yadav said.

The chief minister said during the implementation of the mega project, nearly 15,000 people will get employment and after it becomes operational, it will generate additional jobs for 5,600 people.

Referring to the first order he signed after taking oath for restricting decibel of sound systems installed atop religious places and in other areas, Yadav said action was taken in more than 32,000 cases for violating the norms.

He also highlighted the launching of "PM Shri Air Ambulance Service" for ferrying patients from far-flung areas, "PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Sewa and PM Shri Dharmik Paryatan Heli Sewa" launched for the benefit of people during the last 6 months.

Yadav further informed that for the organizing Simhasth (Kumbh) mela in Ujjain in 2028, a task force has been constituted and necessary preparations are underway.

The CM listed steps taken for conservation of water bodies under the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan', collection of Rs 19,091 crore GST which is 26 per cent more than the previous year and continuation of welfare schemes like Ladli Behna and Ladli Laxmi started by his predecessor for women and girls, among his other achievements. PTI MAS ADU RSY