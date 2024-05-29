MP: CM Yadav meets kin of Dalit woman who died under mysterious circumstances

Bhopal, May 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday met the family members of Anjana Ahirwar, the sister of a slain Dalit youth, who died under mysterious circumstances in Sagar district two days back.

After meeting the family members, Yadav announced that a police post would be set up at Barodia Nonagir, where the family of the deceased lives.

Ahirwar's brother Nitin Ahirwar, alias Lalu, was allegedly beaten to death by some persons pressuring her for a compromise in a harassment case last August. She died on May 26 after “falling off” an ambulance carrying the body of her uncle, who was allegedly beaten to death by some persons the previous day, police had said.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had talked to Ahirwar's family and assured them of support, while the party’s MP chief Jitu Patwari called on them in their village.

Patwari has demanded a CBI probe into the “suspicious” death of Ahirwar, the killing of her uncle and her brother, alleging that “jungle raj” prevails in the BJP-ruled state.

After meeting the family members, Yadav said the state government is making efforts so that such a “sad incident” doesn’t recur.

The state government is with the victim's family and a police post will be opened in the village to stop such incidents, he said.

Yadav attributed “mutual enmity” to these incidents and said though the state government is not a party to this case it stands by the deceased family.

“Congress should not do politics on such sad incidents,” Yadav said when asked about Rahul Gandhi speaking to the family members.

Yadav said that the family members of Rajendra Ahirwar will be provided financial assistance of Rs 8.25 lakh.

During his meeting with Ahirwar’s family on Tuesday, Patwari called up Rahul Gandhi and made him talk to her brother.

Gandhi assured Ahirwar’s brother that Congress would extend all possible help to the family.

“A woman is molested, then her brother is killed, and later her uncle was also killed while seeking justice. Her mother was disrobed and paraded in the village and now the complainant woman too is killed. This is the situation in Madhya Pradesh. It appears jungle raj prevails here,” Patwari had said on Tuesday.

He accused the administration of being hand in glove with the killers of the Ahirwar’s uncle. Patwari said they will demand a CBI probe into the matter.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP over the death of Anjana Ahirwar and asserted, “We will create a system where even the weakest person will be able to raise his voice strongly against oppression.” PTI ADU MAS NR