MP: CM Yadav, ministers laud govt school in Ratlam for winning global award

Bhopal, Oct 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleague Uday Pratap Singh have congratulated the state-run CM RISE School Vinoba in Ratlam after it won the ‘World’s Best School Prizes 2024’ in the ‘Innovation’ category.

The London-based T4 Education on Thursday announced the world’s best schools across a range of categories, including Ryan International School in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, CM RISE School Vinoba in Ratlam and Kalvi International Public School in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

CM Yadav and School Education Minister Singh congratulated the team school and its staff on its achievement. The MP government has set up ‘CM RISE Schools’ across the state to offer high-quality and holistic education.

“The Madhya Pradesh government remains committed to working tirelessly for the bright future of students and for setting new milestones in the field of education,” said Yadav's office on X.

Singh called the award an important achievement for not just MP but the whole country. The Ratlam school won the title after competing with nearly 1,000 schools from countries like the US, UK, Spain, Brazil, Kenya, and Thailand.

The MP school will be given $10,000 (about Rs 8.4 lakh) by T-4 Education, an official said.

It bagged the top honour for adopting practices like weekly teachers' training sessions, effective use of online learning materials for teachers and students, virtual interactions to ensure parents’ involvement in their children’s education and tracking daily attendance through Google forms, the official said.

This award has showcased the capabilities of India’s government schools at the global level. At the same time, it has also proved that world-class education is possible even in remote tribal areas, said minister Singh.

The CM RISE School Vinoba, through its bold and innovative practices, has proved that the standard of education can be the highest anywhere and under any circumstances, he said.

School Education Secretary Dr Sanjay Goyal said the ‘World’s Best School Prizes’ provide a global platform to schools that have been pioneers in education and made a positive impact on their students and communities.

The global recognition for the Ratlam school is the result of visionary thinking, unwavering dedication, and exemplary efforts of its teachers, school leaders, and community, he said.

“Three of our schools were nominated for this award. After several rounds of interviews, CM Rise School, Jhabua, in the ‘Healthy Lifestyle in Educational Process’ and CM RISE School Vinoba, Ratlam, in the ‘Innovation’ category made it to the top 10,” Goyal said.

The Ratlam school reached the top three position and won after competing with schools from the United Kingdom and Thailand, the official said.

Under the guidance of the Department of School Education, the efforts for the development of teachers have laid the foundation of high-level and vibrant learning classrooms for students, which is now recognised on the global platform, he said.

Peepul, the organisation that works as the educational partner for the CM Rise School programme, has supported the education department in preparing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for these schools and strengthening the capacity of school leaders, the official said.

Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, announced the awards and congratulated the CM RISE School Vinoba in Ratlam for its achievement.

The award shows that world-class education is being provided in government schools in India, he said, calling the MP school’s success a source of inspiration for teachers all over the world. PTI MAS NR