MP CM Yadav, other BJP leaders condole death of ex-Union minister's wife

Bhopal, Jun 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Virendra Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Kalwati Jatiya, the wife of senior BJP leader and former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya.

Kalawati Jatiya (73) passed away in Delhi on Sunday after being ill for quite some time, family source said.

Following her demise, the BJP postponed a function scheduled on Sunday to felicitate six-newly inducted central ministers from Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav along with his ministerial colleagues including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel and state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma attended the funeral of Kalawati Jatiya in Ujjain on Monday and paid tributes to her.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot also attended the funeral and paid tributes to the departed soul. PTI MAS GK