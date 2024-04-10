MP CM Yadav raises issue of `local vs outsider' on Kamal Nath's home-turf'

Bhopal, Apr 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday raised the issue of "local vs outsider" while accusing former Chief Minister Kamal Nath of not allowing local leadership to emerge in the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency.

Yadav was campaigning for BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu in Chhindwara, Nath's bastion. Congress has renominated sitting MP Nakul Nath, Kamal Nath's son, from the seat.

Yadav said this was an election for `independence' from Nath.

"He (Kamal Nath) got 45 years (as MP). He is saying he has been doing `tapasya' for 45 years. He is not doing `tapasya' but creating problems. He didn't allow local leaders to come up. You (Nath) should apologise to the people here," Yadav said in his speech.

"Son of Chhindwara should become its MP," the CM added.

Chhindwara has been carrying the "burden" of the Nath family, whose members including Kamal Nath's wife became MP from this seat, Yadav further said.

Kamal Nath is currently the MLA from the Chhindwara assembly seat. PTI ADU KRK