MP CM Yadav seeks apology from Congress, Rahul over Pitroda's remarks

Bhopal, May 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday sought an apology from the Congress and its MP Rahul Gandhi over party leader Sam Pitroda's controversial remarks made while describing physical appearance of Indians.

Pitroda resigned as the Indian Overseas Congress chairman hours after making the remarks during a podcast.

Yadav denounced the Congress leader's objectionable comments and dubbed them as "humiliating" to Indians.

"India is a country full of diversities. (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi's guru Sam Pitroda has tried to divide Indians on the basis of skin. It is very unfortunate to make such statements during elections. The Congress is bent on humiliating Indians. Comparing South Indians with Africans and bringing such expressions is condemnable," Yadav said in a statement here.

"The Congress party and Rahul Gandhi should apologise for this to the entire country," said the BJP leader.

Pitroda stoked a major controversy with his remarks during a podcast where he cited ethnic and racial identities like Chinese, Africans, Arabs and Whites to describe the physical appearance of Indians from different parts of the country.

The veteran leader was an advisor to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and has been closely associated with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accompanying him during his foreign visits.

As the BJP made Pitroda's remarks a poll issue, the Congress acted swiftly and distanced itself from his words, calling them "most unfortunate and unacceptable". PTI MAS RSY