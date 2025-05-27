MP CM Yadav seeks help from his Meghalaya counterpart in tracing missing Indore couple

Bhopal/Indore, May 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday spoke to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma and sought his help in tracing a newlywed couple from Indore who went missing while holidaying in the North-eastern state.

During the conversation, Sangma told Yadav that the Meghalaya police and administration are making every effort to trace the couple -- Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam.

The 29-year-old Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife went missing while visiting East Khasi Hills district, whose headquarters are located at state capital Shillong, the Meghalaya police have said.

According to the police, the newlyweds rented a two-wheeler and were exploring tourist places in Sohra (Cherrapunjee), a high-altitude town in Meghalaya, when they suddenly went missing.

According to an officer, the couple was last seen in Sohra, and their rented two-wheeler was later found 15km away from the town.

Chief Minister Yadav, in a post on social media platform X, said "The news of Indore residents and newlyweds Raja and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi going missing in Osra Hills of Shillong while touring Meghalaya is extremely worrying. In this regard, I spoke to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma over the phone and discussed the matter and requested for quick and effective action." Sangma assured all help in tracing the husband-wife duo, he noted.

Yadav said, "The Chief Minister (of Meghalaya) assured that his police and administration were seriously trying to find out the location of the newlyweds." The CM said he has directed senior officials of Madhya Pradesh to remain in constant touch and coordinate with the Meghalaya administration in this matter.

"I pray to God that Raja and Sonam return home safely. We are working with full commitment for their safe return," Yadav maintained. PTI MAS RSY