MP CM Yadav sings a different tune, says no need to stand up for state song

Bhopal, Jan 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said there was no need for people to stand in respect when the state song is being played, overturning a tradition that was followed under the previous BJP government headed by his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Yadav was taking part in a function in an auditorium organised to distribute appointment letters to newly-recruited state services employees when the comparer requested attendees to stand at their respective place in honour of the state song which was composed and introduced during Chouhan's regime.

The CM initially stood up from his seat, but later gestured from the dais and asked people present in the auditorium to sit down, taking everyone present at the spot by surprise. The BJP leader then asked the organisers to play the state song with everyone present remaining seated.

Later, Yadav justified his stance on the issue.

He said "People stand up out of reverence whenever the national anthem (Jana Gana Mana) or the national song (Vande Mataram) is played. But this tradition is being followed when the state song is played or even when institutions or organisations play their own songs. This is not a good thing as these songs cannot be compared with the national anthem or the national song." Yadav, a three-time MLA from Ujjain, succeeded Chouhan as CM last month after the BJP posted an impressive victory in the November assembly polls. PTI MAS RSY