MP CM Yadav takes train ride, interacts with passengers

Bhopal, Feb 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday surprised passengers of the Bhopal-bound Intercity Express when he hopped on to the train at Narmadapuram station and freely mingled with the travellers and interacted with them.

The passengers of Intercity Express, heading to Rani Kamlapati railway station from Narmadapuram, got an opportunity to express their "Mann Ki Baat" during the journey with Yadav, who was travelling with them like a commoner.

The CM met passengers in his usual rustic style and talked about the development of Madhya Pradesh while travelling with people like one among them, an official said.

The chief minister and his staff duly bought train tickets which was checked by the TC, the official said.

As soon as Yadav entered the Intercity Express, he was surrounded by passengers, including children. He mingled with them and gave chocolates to kids.

During the journey, the CM shared light moments with passengers and shared anecdotes while directly communicating with them. Fellow passengers also shared their experiences on the occasion, said the official.

Passengers were surprised to see Yadav sitting among them till the end of journey.

"His simple style attracted us. We had never dreamt that a chief minister would meet us with such simplicity and humbleness," the official said, quoting passengers.

Yadav, who assumed CM office in December 2023, said his constant endeavour has been to win people's trust.

"Being the head of the government, it is my duty to serve people. Apart from this, no other thought comes to my mind. A chief minister is entitled to be called a chief minister only when his people love him and trust him. I constantly try to ensure that people's trust and love for me does not diminish, and their feelings are not hurt in any way," the official said, quoting Yadav.

"Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav shook hands with people, talked to them and took selfies with them. He shared his 'Mann Ki Baat' with people in the same way as PM Modi does," he noted.

Earlier, Yadav attended the "Maa Narmada Janmotsav-Gaurav Diwas" programme organized in Narmadapuram on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti as the chief guest.

After the programme, he wrote on social media, 'Tvadiya Pad Pankaj Namami Devi Narmade... Darshan-worship of life-giving mother Narmada ji at Sethani Ghat in Narmadapuram has filled me with new energy.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of Narmada Jayanti, I participated in the Maa Narmada Janmotsav and Gaurav Diwas programme and shared my thoughts. With the grace of Mother, there is happiness, prosperity and well-being in the homes of the farmers of Madhya Pradesh and pure drinking water is reaching innumerable homes," he said.

"May the blessings of Mother Narmada continue to shower in every home, may every home be filled with wealth and grains, may the lamps of happiness always shine, this is my prayer," Yadav said in social media posts. PTI MAS RSY