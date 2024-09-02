MP CM Yadav thanks Centre for approving new 309 km rail line between Indore-Mumbai

Bhopal, Sep 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving a new rail line between Indore and Mumbai, saying the project shows their commitment towards the BJP-ruled state's development.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a 309 km new rail line project providing the shortest train connectivity between the two major commercial hubs of Mumbai and Indore (the current route is more than 800km long).

"I express my gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnaw for approving the new rail line. They are always concerned about the development of Madhya Pradesh, which has a double-engine government," Yadav told reporters in Bhopal after a programme.

The total cost of the rail line has been pegged at Rs 18,036 crore and it will be completed by 2028-29, Vaishnaw said in New Delhi after the CCEA approved the project.

An official statement later said the project is a result of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.

The project, which covers six districts in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, will promote tourism in the region by providing a shorter route between western/southwestern parts of the country and central India, said the statement.

This will increase the tourist footfall to various tourist/religious places in the Ujjain-Indore region, including the Sri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

The project will provide direct connectivity to Pithampur Auto Cluster (which houses 90 large units and 700 small and medium industries) from the gateway port of JNPA near Mumbai and other state ports.

It will also provide direct connectivity to the millet-producing districts of Madhya Pradesh and onion-producing hubs of Maharashtra which will facilitate the distribution of the commodities to the northern and southern parts of the country. PTI MAS RSY