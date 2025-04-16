MP: CM Yadav transfers over Rs 2,500 crore to Ladli Behna, other scheme beneficiaries

Mandla (MP), Apr 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday digitally transferred over Rs 2,500 crore to beneficiaries under various government schemes, including the popular Ladli Behna programme, an official said.

At an event in Mandla district, Yadav transferred Rs 1,552.38 crore to 1.27 crore Ladli Behna beneficiaries, Rs 340 crore to 56.68 lakh social security pension beneficiaries, and Rs 57 crore to 25 lakh women eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The BJP government in MP had announced the Ladli Behna scheme ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in the state.

Yadav said the BJP government always stands with mothers, sisters and daughters to protect their interests. The government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that sisters get their every rightful share, he said.

He said that many important decisions have been taken to ensure that half of the population plays a major role in the economic and social development of the state.

To increase the representation of women in the country’s politics, the benefit of 33 per cent reservation for women will be given in the Lok Sabha and the legislative assembly in the coming years, he said The state government has already implemented 50 per cent reservation for women in the local body elections, the CM said.

Yadav also congratulated Shuchi Upadhyay, a native of Mandla district, for being selected in the Indian women’s cricket team.

The chief minister distributed benefits of various schemes and appointment letters to the youth and also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental works worth to Rs 232 crore. PTI MAS NR