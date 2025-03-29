MP CM Yadav transfers Rs 505 cr aid to families of 23,162 workers under Sambal Yojana

Bhopal, Mar 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has transferred ex-gratia of Rs 505 crore to the families of 23,162 workers under the 'Mukhya Mantri Jan Kalyan (Sambal) Yojana', saying his government has been continuously empowering labourers across the state, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking at the state secretariat on Friday, Yadav said following the NITI Aayog's initiative, gig and platform workers have also been brought under the Sambal Yojana, and their registration is underway.

"They are now eligible to get the same benefits as traditional workers. The beneficiaries also receive ration cards for subsidised food under state and central government schemes," he said.

The Sambal Yojana is a key welfare initiative for workers in the unorganised sector, the chief minister said.

Under the scheme, an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh is given to families of workers in case of accidental death, Rs 2 lakh for natural death, Rs 2 lakh for permanent disability, Rs 1 lakh for partial disability, and Rs 5,000 as funeral assistance.

According to officials, women workers also receive Rs 16,000 as maternity assistance, and children of registered workers get full tuition fee coverage under the Higher Education Promotion Scheme.

The Sambal Yojana provides lifelong financial assistance, making it a model scheme for other states.

Beneficiaries are also covered under the Ayushman Bharat Niramayam Yojana, which provides Rs 5 lakh in annual free medical treatment.

The state government has registered 1.74 crore workers under the scheme since its launch April 1, 2018, officials said.

To date, the Labour Department has provided benefits worth more than Rs 5,927 crore to more than 6.58 lakh cases. The registration process is ongoing, ensuring continued support for workers across the state, they added. PTI LAL ARU