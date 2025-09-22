MP CM Yadav urges people to adopt 'swadeshi', hails GST reforms

Bhopal, Sep 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday appealed to people, organisations and businesses to go "swadeshi" and promote 'Made in India' products, citing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the nation a gift by way of GST reforms.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said the next generation GST reforms will boost savings and directly benefit every section of society, and asserted that it is imperative to walk on the path of self-reliance to achieve the collective goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Yadav, during an interaction with businesses, social organisations and in the busy Somwara Bhawani Chowk area, said that even the smallest item available to consumers should be "Make in India and Made in India." "The GST rates have been slashed for the welfare of entrepreneurs and the general public. India gained independence with the spirit of swadeshi. We can only make the country more prosperous by adopting swadeshi. We should all express our gratitude to the prime minister for the gift he has given to people, businesses, and entrepreneurs by reducing GST rates," he said.

He appealed to people to adopt swadeshi by purchasing khadi clothing.

"After our government was formed in Madhya Pradesh, we have improved all systems to promote industry. When the state prospers, the economy will circulate here. Under PM Modi's leadership, India is moving from the fourth-largest economy to the third-largest. By embracing the spirit of Swadeshi, we must move forward and contribute to making India the number one country in the world," he said.

"Products made here should be consumed here, and goods made here should be exported to the world. Our government has no shortage of funds for farmers, women, youth, and the poor," he said.

The reduction in GST rates on clothing and other items has boosted people's enthusiasm for the Navratri festival.

"The Central government has reduced the GST rate on clothing to just 5 per cent. I also purchased khadi clothes today. Swadeshi products have been India's hallmark in the world," he said.

The chief minister made a digital payment for the clothing purchased and urged everyone to use UPI for making payments.

He informed traders and shopkeepers about changes in GST rates and gave them a copy of the GST resolution.

Yadav also sought feedback from customers regarding the reduced GST rates on the occasion. PTI MAS ARU