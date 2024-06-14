MP CM Yadav visits native village of slain CRPF jawan, pays homage to him

Bhopal, Jun 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday travelled to the native village of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kabir Dass Uikey, who died fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, and paid homage to him.

The chief minister garlanded a portrait of the jawan at his home in Pulpuldoh village in Chhindwara district and commiserated with the grieving family. The slain jawan's last rites were performed on Thursday.

Yadav also handed over a sanctioned letter of Rs 1 crore assistance from the state government to the family members of Uikey and assured them to provide all necessary help, an official said.

State public health engineering minister Sampatia Uikey and newly-elected BJP MP from Chhindwara Vivek Bunty Sahu, among others, accompanied the CM.

CRPF jawan Uikey laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region. The 35-year-old trooper was critically injured on Tuesday when terrorists tried to break cordon by firing indiscriminately at security forces around 3 am at Saida Sukhal village. He later succumbed to injuries in a hospital. PTI MAS RSY