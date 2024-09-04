MP CM's father cremated

Ujjain, Sep 4 (PTI) Poonam Chand Yadav, father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, was cremated on Wednesday on the banks of the Kshipra river in the presence of dignitaries, ministers, and people.

The funeral procession started from the chief minister's house and passed through main roads before reaching the river banks in Ujjain. Poonam Chand Yadav's eldest son lit the funeral pyre.

Poonam Chand Yadav, 100, died on Tuesday evening following a prolonged illness, officials said.

The chief minister and his Cabinet colleagues stood on a truck decorated with flowers that carried the mortal remains of Poonam Chand Yadav.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, MP assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Deputy CMs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, MP BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, and state cabinet ministers Kailash Vijaywargiya and Tulsi Silawat were present.