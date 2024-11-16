MP CM's visit to UK, Germany: Cong calls it 'open drama for investment'

Bhopal, Nov 16 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday dubbed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's tour of United Kingdom and Germany as "open drama in the name of investment" and jibed that he wanted to be an "international tourist" like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hit back by calling the Congress "anti-development" and said it was not "tourism but drawing investment for the betterment of the state".

Yadav will be visiting the two European nations from November 23 to December 1.

In a statement, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said, "An open drama going on in the name of investment in Madhya Pradesh. Crores of rupees are being spent in the name of government publicity. When the CM and officials got bored of roaming in various states, they are now exploring the possibilities of government tourism abroad." He said a team of officials was accompanying the CM to prepare for roadshows in London, Munich and Berlin to attract investments to MP.

"Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister, now the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also wants to become an international tourist," Patwari jibed.

Responding to Patwari's statement, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said Madhya Pradesh has gained on the human index and development parameters under the Yadav government.

"The Congress is anti-development and opposes everything for the sake of opposing. This is not tourism but drawing investment for the betterment of the state. The Congress is being rejected repeatedly by the people because of such an attitude," Agrawal said.

The MP government has held roadshows as well as regional industrial conclaves in the past few months.

Two such regional industries conclaves will be held in the coming months in Narmadapuram and Shahdol divisions. PTI ADU BNM