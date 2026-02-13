MP conducts training conference for officials for first phase of Census 2027

Bhopal, Feb 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday described the census as the most comprehensive and decisive campaign that will determine India's future.

Speaking at the training conference organised for the first phase of Census 2027, Yadav said the census is an important exercise, based on which the government formulates plans, distributes resources, and develops strategies to ensure development reaches the very last person in society.

India will undertake its first-ever digital census, conducted by 30 lakh enumerators, under which data will be collected using mobile applications made available for both Android and iOS versions to ensure better quality data.

"Census is the country's largest and most important data process. Based on the census, government plans are formulated, resources are distributed, and strategies are developed to ensure development reaches the very last person in society," he said.

He said India is the world's most populous nation, and this census is not only of national but also of global importance.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision to conduct a digital census.

"The census is not limited to an administrative process; it is the most comprehensive and decisive campaign that will determine India's future," the chief minister said.

He noted that plans for roads, hospitals, schools, and other projects in the state are based on census data.

The census is a test of the state's sensitivity, the administration's credibility, commitment, and transparency in governance, Yadav said.

Different regions of the state face different challenges, and in sensitive areas, census responsibilities should be discharged in a timely manner, adopting a special strategy, he said.

Field administrative officers are central to the success of this entire process, the chief minister said, urging collectors and commissioners to provide strategic leadership for census work and achieve all objectives within the stipulated timeframe.

Census commissioner Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan expressed satisfaction with the high priority accorded to the exercise in Madhya Pradesh.

The fact that assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies are determined based on population demonstrates that the census is at the core of our democratic system, he said.

"Census is a mirror of the nation's development. For the first time in the country, the census will be conducted digitally. An online platform has been developed for this purpose. The option of self-enumeration is also being made available," he said.

Citizens can enter information through mobile phones, laptops, and desktops, he said.

Director of Census Operations, Kartikeya Goyal, stated that the first phase of house listing under Census 2027 will be conducted in Madhya Pradesh between May 1 and 30.

The first phase will involve house listing, and enumerators will go door-to-door to collect details of the condition of houses, amenities, and assets, he said.

In the second phase, the population census will be conducted in February 2027, the official said.

Top officials, including divisional commissioners and district collectors attended the state-level training programme. PTI MAS ARU