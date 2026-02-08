MP: Conference of chief justices deliberates on people-centric judiciary, ways to cut case backlogs

Bhopal, Feb 8 (PTI) A two-day conference of chief justices of high courts at the National Judicial Academy here focused on building a modern and people-centric judiciary and deliberated on “stale litigations filed by the State”, an official statement said.

The event, which concluded on Sunday, was guided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and senior Supreme Court judges, and discussed ways to institutionalise judicial administration and formulate a National Judicial Policy, it said.

Chief Justices of 25 high courts took part in the conference.

The discussions centred on transitioning judicial governance from a traditional framework to a strategic, data-driven system to help high courts address contemporary legal challenges while maintaining institutional integrity, it said.

A strategic roadmap to reduce case backlogs was deliberated, including streamlining procedures and prioritising trials in cases involving offences punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years.

The conference also discussed the issue of “media trials”, underlining that justice must be delivered in courtrooms to safeguard the presumption of innocence.

Issues related to “stale or unnecessary litigations filed by the State” were examined, with emphasis on reducing the government’s role as a frequent litigant, it said.

The top judges also discussed reforms through digital innovation and linguistic inclusivity to strengthen access to justice.

"The conference reaffirmed a collective commitment to creating a modern, accessible, uniform and citizen-centric justice system," it added.