MP Cong chief compares groupism in state unit to 'cancer', says eradicate it or perish

Bhopal, Jan 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has bemoaned groupism in the state unit and compared it to "cancer", calling on party workers to eradicate it or perish, warning contained in a video that surfaced on social media on Monday.

The video is from a meeting held on Sunday in Dharampuri town of Dhar district, which was organised to mobilise party workers for a programme to be attended by All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on January 27.

"There is cancer in the Congress, cancer of groupism and factionalism. Either this cancer of factionalism has to be eradicated or we will perish. What should be done? If we do not eradicate the cancer of groupism, we will perish," Patwari is heard telling workers in the viral clip.

Leaders of the ruling BJP latched on the comments to corner the Congress and argued Patwari has finally spoken the "truth" about the opposition party.

The MPCC president further said those who talk about groupism wanted to become "baap" of the party (rule the outfit) and insisted he was not interested in holding any organisational post in the Congress.

"I am a son of the party. I don't want to become anything. I only want to form the party's government (after next state polls). I don't want any post," he maintained.

The former Madhya Pradesh minister, who took over as the state Congress president in December 2023 after the party's rout in the assembly polls, said "those who whisper" exist in all political parties, apparently alluding to rumour mongers.

"People who whisper in ears exist in every party. But if responsible people sitting on party posts stay away from whisperers, then half the disease will go away on its own. I have taken an oath that I will not let whisperers come near me," Patwari opined.

Asked about his remarks, the Congress leader later told reporters that talking about unity is a way to strengthen the party.

"If we have to end groupism to run our party organisation well, we will do it. We will do it (end factionalism) courageously and with unity. We will talk about it again and again and keep shaking the roots of the BJP," Patwari said while accusing the saffron party-led government of backtracking on its pre-poll promises to farmers and other sections of society.

Reacting to Patwari's remarks in the viral video, BJP leader and cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang said the MP Congress chief has spoken the truth.

"The state Congress chief has finally admitted to existence of groupism in his party and spoken the truth. We have been saying it for long that the Congress is marred by groupism. He (Patwari) moved a step ahead and said groupism in the Congress was like cancer," Sarang told reporters.

The BJP minister pointed out that the MPCC president made the "cancer" remarks in the home district (Dhar) of his party colleague and Leader of Opposition in assembly Umang Singhar. PTI ADU RSY