MP Cong chief expresses regret as his remarks about BJP leader sparks row

Bhopal, May 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Friday expressed regret after his alleged derogatory remarks about state BJP leader Imarti Devi sparked a controversy, prompting criticism from Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

It started after an audio clip went viral on social media in which a woman can be heard supporting the Congress candidates from the Bhind and Gwalior Lok Sabha seats, with the claim that the voice was of Imarti Devi, a former MLA from Dabra in Gwalior district.

Imarti Devi, however, denied that it was her voice in the audio clip and termed it a conspiracy.

Asked about the piece of audio and the ex-MLA’s denial, Patwari allegedly made some offensive remarks using wordplay with the term ‘imarti’, a popular sweet.

BJP leaders, including Scindia, called it an insult to women.

“These are not just his words, but the mentality of the entire Congress party. Insulting Dalits, especially women, has become the norm of this party. Babasaheb Ambedkar has inspired the women and Dalits of the country to fight for their respect,” Scindia wrote on X late on Thursday night.

Scindia, the BJP candidate from Guna Lok Sabha seat, shared a video of Patwari’s remark and said Dalit brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh will take revenge for the “cheap” comment about Imarti Devi.

Around 3 am on Friday, Patwari took to X to express his regret over the comment.

“One of my statements is being distorted and presented in the wrong context. My intention was only to avoid answering the question. Imarti ji is like my elder sister. An elder sister is like a mother. I express my regret if anyone is still hurt,” Patwari said.

Imarti Devi was among the Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP along with Scindia in March 2020, triggering the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in MP. She lost both elections from the Dabra assembly seat as a BJP candidate after 2020. PTI ADU NR