MP Cong chief seeks CM's intervention to install Ambedkar statue at Gwalior bench of HC

Bhopal, Jun 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seeking installation of a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Gwalior bench of the High Court.

In the letter, Patwari said work on installing the statue was started after permission from the court and is a symbol of respect for the Constitution, but it is constantly being opposed by some "anti-social elements".

Sharing a copy of the letter on X, Patwari asked, "If the statue of Baba Saheb, the architect of the Constitution, is not in a sacred and dignified place like the court, then where else will it be? The Mohan Sarkar should immediately ensure the installation of a statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Gwalior bench premises of the Madhya Pradesh High Court." Protests against the installation of the state are worrisome and goes against the spirit of the Constitution and social justice, Patwari said.

The protest is flourishing with the "tacit consent and patronage" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he alleged.

The silence of the government is not only affecting the dignity of the court but could also pose a threat to social harmony and the CM must immediately intervene, he added in the letter.

Install the statue at the earliest and take appropriate legal action against those protesting, he sought in the letter.