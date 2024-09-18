MP Cong chief slams BJP over its leaders’ anti-Rahul rant

Raipur, Sep 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief president Jitu Patwari on Wednesday condemned the BJP over its leaders’ reckless remarks against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Talking to reporters at Raipur airport, he said Congress will continue to fight against dictatorship with Gandhiwadi (ideas of Mahatma Gandhi).

The BJP leaders’ statements against Rahul Gandhi are a ploy to tarnish the senior Congress leader’s image through social media by spending crores of rupees, claimed Patwari.

“One (BJP) MLA of Modi says ‘dadi jaisa haal kar denge’ (will make him meet the same fate as his grandmother, a reference to ex-PM Indira Gandhi), the other dubs him as ‘biggest terrorist’, while another says ‘will cut his tongue’,” Patwari said.

All these statements are being made on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he claimed. The entire country is witness to how “Modi has been murdering democratic values”, he said.

“I believe Congress party, its workers and like-minded people will continue to fight against such forces and destructive mindset,” he said.

Patwari questioned why action is not being taken against the BJP politicians despite complaints lodged by Congress leaders.

He also claimed that the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh has failed to fulfil the promises it had made ahead of last year’s assembly polls in the state.

Patwari later went to Raipur central jail where he met Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, who was arrested last month in connection with the June 10 violence in Balodabazar city in the state.

The Congress leader said the story of vendetta politics and dictatorship has begun in Chhattisgarh and Yadav’s arrest is its evidence.

Those who were involved in the arson in Balodabazar are roaming freely and to hide its failure, the state government has put the blame on Yadav, he said.

The court's decision will ultimately prove that the government was itself responsible for the incident (arson), he said.

Patwari was accompanied by his Chhattisgarh counterpart Dipak Baij during his visit to the jail. PTI TKP NR