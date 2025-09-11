MP Cong claims fertiliser shortage, protests with black flags during Chouhan's Satna visit

Satna, Sep 11 (PTI) Congress workers on Thursday showed black flags to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Satna in Madhya Pradesh alleging severe fertiliser shortage in the district.

Chouhan was here to take part in several progammes, including an event on 'One Nation, One Election'.

Congress workers under party MLA Siddharth Kushwaha protested with black flags and raised slogans when Chouhan's convoy reached close to PM Shri Mahavidyalaya.

Eyewitnesses said Chouhan and Kushwaha had a heated debate on the fertiliser situation in the area, adding that Congress workers later gave the Union minister a memorandum.

"Some people have put forth their views regarding the fertiliser problem. The interest of farmers is paramount for us. The fertiliser ministry, which is separate, is engaged in continuous supply based on the demand of the state," Chouhan told reporters later.

"In Satna district alone, 23,585 metric tonnes of urea was consumed by this time last year. This year 27,700 metric tonnes of urea has reached here. The rains have been good, so demand for urea has increased, I have talked to the state government and the district administration on all these circumstances," he added.

The Union minister said he has been informed that a rake carrying 1,500 tonnes of fertiliser has arrived here.

All efforts will continue to ensure optimum supply of fertiliser, Chouhan said. PTI MAS BNM