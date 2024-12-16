MP Cong holds protest against BJP govt over farm distress, rising crime and corruption

Bhopal, Dec 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Monday held a protest in Bhopal against the BJP government in the state claiming farmers were in distress, the economy was in shambles and crime was increasing.

The protest rally against "karz (debts), crime and corruption" was held at Roshanpura Square, some distance away from the assembly where the winter session began during the day, and was addressed by former chief minister Kamal Nath, AICC general secretary in-charge of MP Jitendra Singh Alwar, state unit chief Jitu Patwari and leader of opposition Umang Singhar.

"More than 70 per cent of MP's economy is based on agriculture. If this sector sinks, then the state sinks. Farmers are being oppressed here. They are worried about fertilisers and seeds. The people are distressed due to the BJP's misrule," Nath said.

Patwari said the Mohan Yadav government had put up 'ek saal bemisaal' (one year unmatched) hoardings across the state to celebrate one year in power but what was unmatched were debts, rising crime and corruption and taking bribes and commission.

Patwari also said his party is committed to caste census to ensure social justice and equality.

Singhar said he had spoken to the assembly speaker over non-availability of fertilisers for farmers but the latter had suggested discussions on the issue.

"We don't want discussions, we want fertilisers for farmers," Singhar asserted.

Government posts are being "auctioned", he further alleged while attacking the Yadav government, which came to power in December last year.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs tried to take out a tractor rally to the assembly complex to 'gherao' it but were prevented by police.

Speaking on the agitation, MP BJP president VD Sharma said the state was seeing governance committed to welfare of everyone, especially the poor, and people were blessing the "double engine government" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yadav.

The failed protest-gehrao shows the Congress has incompetent leadership and that the party is anti-development and anti-constitution, Sharma claimed.

"By running away from discussions of public interest in the assembly and blocking bills, the Congress has betrayed the poor, farmers, youth, women and all the people of Madhya Pradesh," he said. PTI ADU BNM