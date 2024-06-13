MP: Cong MLA who switched over to BJP fielded by ruling party for Amarwara bypoll

Bhopal, Jun 13 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday announced the name of Kamlesh Shah for the July 10 bypoll to Amarwara (ST) assembly seat in Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh.

The bypoll was necessitated after Shah resigned as Congress MLA from Amarwara to join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in which the ruling party won all 29 seats in the state.

Shah, considered close to senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, had resigned from the party on March 29 and the Assembly and joined the BJP later. Shah had defeated BJP's Monika Manmohan Shah by 25,086 votes in the 2023 Assembly polls.

In the recently held Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu defeated sitting MP and Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath by a margin of 1.13 lakh votes.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the bypoll is June 21, while the last date for withdrawing it is June 26. Votes will be counted on July 13. PTI MAS BNM