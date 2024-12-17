MP: Cong MLAs stage protest at assembly complex, accuse govt of crushing state under debt burden

Bhopal, Dec 17 (PTI) Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday staged a protest on the premises of the assembly complex here against the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government, accusing it of crushing the state under debt burden.

The Congress legislators, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, reached the Vidhan Bhavan premises by holding bowls and placards to target the state government, alleging that it was running the financial affairs in the state by procuring loans.

The opposition MLAs registered the protest on the second day of the state legislative assembly's winter session.

By holding bowls in hands, the Congress MLAs targeted the state government over its continuous borrowing, Singhar said.

"When the leadership is weak, debt becomes a burden and people suffer," he said.

What the BJP government has done in Madhya Pradesh is not only a financial crime, but also a terrible betrayal of the state's future, the Congress leader added.

"The ruling BJP and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav put the debt burden on the people of the state for political gains and are still begging with a bowl in hand," he alleged.

Due to the state's borrowing, there is a debt of Rs 52,000 on every citizen in the state, Singhar claimed.

"The government is taking loans, but development is not taking place in the state. Various posts in the government are lying vacant. The state government has failed to give money for the development of tribals. It has failed to provide fertilisers to farmers and also give Rs 3,000 per month to the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna scheme as promised," he said.

The BJP government also failed to provide a minimum support price (MSP) to paddy and wheat as promised by the party in its election manifesto, he said.

The government wants to take loans but doesn't want the state's economy to be strong, he alleged.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, 164 MLAs belong to the ruling BJP, 65 to opposition Congress, while one belongs to the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP). PTI ADU MAS NP