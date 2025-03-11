MP: Cong MLAs stage protest with plastic snakes, accuse govt of sitting on jobs 'like serpent'

Bhopal, Mar 11 (PTI) Congress MLAs on Tuesday staged a protest by carrying plastic snakes in the Madhya Pradesh assembly complex, alleging that the ruling BJP was sitting on government job vacancies "like a serpent".

A state minister later called the Congress' act "shameful" and said the opposition was misusing the Vidhan Sabha premises for a "photo-op".

Before the state budget session proceedings for the day commenced, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, gathered in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the assembly building while carrying plastic snakes in baskets and placards.

They raised slogans, accusing the government of failing to provide jobs to the youth of the state.

Singhar claimed unemployment was rising in the state.

The youth were running from pillar to post for jobs, while recruitments have been stopped in government departments like police, education, irrigation and health, he further claimed.

"The BJP government is biting the youth like a snake in the name of jobs. This government is sitting like a serpent on jobs," the LoP charged.

"Hence, we held this symbolic protest to awaken the government on the issue of unemployment," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that more than 70,000 posts are lying vacant in the education department alone, but the government has not paid attention.

Reacting to the protest by Congress MLAs, state cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang claimed the opposition leaders were misusing the assembly building premises for a "photo opportunity" and to draw media attention.

"It is extremely shameful. The Congress should discuss all issues in the House," he said.

The public will not spare the Congress leaders if they engage in "drama and gimmick" only to grab headlines, Sarang said. PTI ADU MAS ARU GK