MP: Cong MLAs stage `water tap protest' alleging corruption in Jal Jeevan Mission

Bhopal, Dec 19 (PTI) Congress MLAs on Thursday staged a protest on the Madhya Pradesh assembly premises holding water pipes and tap nozzles, alleging corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state.

Advertisment

On the fourth day of the winter session, Congress MLAs led by leader of opposition Umang Singhar protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the legislature building.

Talking to reporters, Singhar claimed that women in many parts of Madhya Pradesh have to walk for several kilometres to fetch water.

There was corruption of thousands of crores of rupees in the Nal-Jal Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission under which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide tap water to every household, he alleged.

Advertisment

Pipes and taps were in installed in some areas but no water was flowing through them, the Congress leader claimed, adding that the BJP government promised investigation into the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission but no action was taken.

The state government should inform when the people will start getting piped water, he said. PTI ADU KRK