MP Cong protests against BJP govt; cops use water cannons, tear gas to stop activists

Bhopal, Aug 30 (PTI) Several hundred Madhya Pradesh Congress workers on Friday held a protest against price rise, unemployment and other issues and tried to march to the official residence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, prompting police to use water cannons and tear gas to stop them.

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari, who was thrown off by the force of water from a cannon after he climbed onto a barricade installed by the police, told PTI he was slightly hurt, adding that "hundred or two hundred injured protesters are with me in hospital".

"We are going to continue our protests as the BJP government in MP has failed on all counts," Patwari asserted.

Eye-witnesses said some protesters were thrown to the ground after water cannons were used and tear gas shells were burst by police amid the protest, which was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Umang Singhar, former Union minister Arun Yadav, Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and Youth Congress MP unit chief Mitendra Darshan Singh.

Harda Congress MLA RK Dogne said the protesters were stopped just after they had held a peaceful meetings and before they could march to the CM's residence.

"Before we could reach the barricades, water cannons were used and protesters were chased with canes. Farmers, youth, poor are in deep distress. We wanted to to tell our concerns to the state government. These won't be solved by quelling people's voice," Dogne said. PTI LAL BNM