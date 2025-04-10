MP Cong protests against Waqf Act; will never accept this law, says MLA Masood

Bhopal, Apr 10 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday held a two-hour protest against the Waqf Amendment Act at the Central Library Ground in Bhopal.

Congress MLA and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Arif Masood, who led the protest, said Muslims will not accept the law.

"The AIMPLB was always opposed to Waqf Act and will do so at every level. We are not ready to accept this law. This law was not brought to protect Waqf. We have full faith in the judiciary," Masood said.

The protests against the Act will continue till the Union government withdraws it, he asserted.

President Droupadi Murmu on April 5 gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament after heated debates in both Houses.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board moved the Supreme Court against the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. It filed the plea in the top court late April 6.

As per the AIMPLB, the amendments not only violated the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India but also clearly revealed the government's intention to take complete control over the administration of Waqf, therefore, sidelining the Muslim minority from managing their own religious endowments. PTI MAS BNM