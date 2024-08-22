MP Cong protests over Hindenburg's allegations against SEBI chief, Adani group

Bhopal, Aug 22 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday held a protest seeking probe into the allegations of Hindenburg Research against SEBI chief Madhabi Buch and the Gautam Adani group.

Two MLAs, Arif Masood and Mahesh Parmar, fell down after being hit by the spray from a water cannon used by police to stop protesters trying to climb barricades placed at the spot. They were marching towards the office of the Enforcement Directorate.

The protesters were led by MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari who held a placard seeking a probe into the "Adani group share scam" and the party's state general secretary in charge Jitendra Singh.

Scams worth crores of rupees have been committed to help Adani, while the ED and CBI are being used only against opposition leaders, Singh alleged.

"A joint parliamentary committee probe must be instituted to look into the allegations of short seller Hindenburg Research against Securities and Exchange Board chairperson Madhabi Buch and the Gautam Adani group," Patwari said.

Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book, while the Adani Group has termed Hindenburg Research's latest allegations as malicious. PTI LAL BNM