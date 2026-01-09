MP Cong seeks probe by retired chief justice into water contamination tragedy; slams BJP govt

Indore, Jan 9 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday sought an inquiry by a retired chief justice into the Indore water contamination tragedy in which seven persons have died.

Addressing a press conference, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said his party had brought "amrit" of the Narmada river to the city, while the current BJP dispensation had turned it into poison.

"Approximately Rs 1 lakh crore has been spent on the development of Indore from the time of former mayor Kailash Vijayvargiya (now a minister) to the current mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. Yet today the people of Indore are not even getting a glass of clean water. The Congress brought the Amrit of Ma Narmada's water, the BJP has turned it into poison," Patwari told reporters.

"There must be an impartial inquiry into the Bhagirathpura water contamination incident by a retired chief justice to ensure the guilty are booked and given strict punishment. Contaminated and poisonous water is coming from the taps in the city, which the public is forced to drink," he said.

The Congress leader said there must be immediate implementation of real-time water auditing as the "gross negligence" of Indore Municipal Corporation has pushed the city into a serious health crisis.

"A case of culpable homicide should be registered against the guilty officials and the mayor. The Mohan Yadav government must provide compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased," Patwari added.

He also slammed Indore Collector Shivam Verma for visiting the RSS office, which he claimed raises serious questions about administrative impartiality. A high-level inquiry should be conducted into this entire matter, Patwari demanded.

Speaking at the press conference, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee in-charge Harish Chaudhary alleged that the Narendra Modi government had systematically destroyed the MNREGA scheme, which was started in the name of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The agricultural system has collapsed, unemployment is skyrocketing, economic inequality is increasing, and the state's environment, both air and water, have become toxic. The poisonous language of BJP leaders is making society even more toxic," he claimed.

He demanded the implementation of water security and health laws, asserting that clean water is a fundamental right of citizens.

Chaudhary urged citizens to participate in large numbers in the Congress' 'Nyay Yatra' (Justice March) from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada on January 11 to register their democratic protest against the BJP government. PTI MAS BNM