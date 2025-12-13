MP: Cong targets CM Yadav as he completes 2 years; claims ‘rakshaks’ turning ‘bhakshaks’

Bhopal, Dec 13 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday demanded the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, claiming that the law-and-order situation has collapsed in the state to the extent that “rakshaks” (protectors) have turned into “bhakshaks” (predators).

The ruling BJP rubbished the allegations and asked the opposition party to recall the time when it was in power in the state.

Yadav, who took oath as chief minister on December 13, 2023, holds the home portfolio.

Congress MLA and former state home minister Bala Bachchan told reporters that lawlessness now prevails in MP, and Yadav must step down as he has completed two years in office.

He claimed that 329 police personnel have been charged between January 1 last year and October 31 this year, including 48 in Bhopal, in connection with different crimes.

“It is for the first time in the history of Madhya Pradesh that a sub-divisional police officer, a town inspector and a sub-inspector have been sent to jail in connection with a hawala racket in Seoni district. Rakshaks are turning into bhakshaks,” Bachchan said.

He said a student in Bhopal and a villager in Ashoknagar district died in October this year due to alleged police excesses, following which the National Human Rights Commission served a notice on the Director General of Police based on media reports.

The Congress leader also claimed that 461 attacks on policemen were reported between January 1 last year and June 30 this year, leaving 612 policemen injured and five dead.

MP BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Congress should not forget its rule.

"The Congress is levelling false, baseless and irresponsible allegations against Yadav ji. Police are functioning according to the Constitution, and the law and order situation is good in MP,” he said. PTI LAL NR