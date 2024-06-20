MP: Congress candidate Invati files papers for Amarwara assembly bypoll

Chhindwara (MP), June 20 (PTI) Congress candidate Dheeran Shah Invati on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the July 10 bypoll to Amarwara assembly seat in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.
Invati would be taking on BJP candidate and three-time MLA Kamlesh Shah.
State Congress chief Jitu Patwari and local MLAs of the party accompanied Invati, a member of the Gond community, as he filed his papers for the seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes.
A total of 11 candidates have so far filed nomination papers. Friday is the last day of filing nominations.
The bypoll was necessitated as MLA Kamlesh Shah resigned from the assembly after quitting the Congress and joining the ruling BJP just before the Lok Sabha elections.
Byelections to 13 assembly constituencies across seven states will take place on July 10. PTI LAL KRK